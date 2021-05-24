Home

Rugby

Sorovi in NZ, flight arrangements for Lomani

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 13, 2021 5:37 pm

The Fiji Rugby Union and Flying Fijians management are working tirelessly behind the scene to try and get Frank Lomani to New Zealand.

FRU Chief Executive John Connor confirmed to FBC Sports that they are finalizing flight arrangements for Lomani.

However, the good news is that Reds halfback Moses Sorovi is now in New Zealand.

Last week Simione Kuruvoli wore the number nine jersey before being replaced by Setareki Tuicuvu who is not a specialist halfback.

With Sorovi now in New Zealand, it means there’s less worry for Head Coach Vern Cotter as the Flying Fijians may play under wet conditions against the All Blacks in the second Test.

Cotter and his coaching staff will have to prepare for every possible scenario.

The weather forecast says there will be rain in Hamilton on Saturday.

Cotter says the halfback will have a bigger role to play this weekend.

“We will be playing in Hamilton probably under wet conditions whereas last week we were able to play counter attack and use the ball perhaps we may become more strategic in how we operate but that will depend as well on who we have at halfback because a lot of strategy kicking comes from the halves”.

The Flying Fijians play the All Blacks at 7:05pm on Saturday in Hamilton, New Zealand.

