Soromon ensures improvement

Ni-Vanuatu national Azariah Soromon has been a standout player for Suva football this season, impressing in the striker’s position.

He added to his goal scoring tally last Sunday when he bagged a hat-trick in the Digicel Premier League match against Navua.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Soromon says he gives credit to his teammates for helping him find his form in a foreign country.

The 23-year-old says he ensures to improve in each game as he aims to help the Whites win the national league title this year.

“I take each game at a time. So each game, i look back and I try to improve in each game. Today I performed well so credit to my teammates.”

Suva Coach Babs Khan says Soromon has been one of the players in the team that pulls his weight every week.

Soromon and the Whites will take a break this week as the DPL is on a break.