Sonny Bill Williams to return to the ring

Sonny Bill Williams will reportedly follow up his return to rugby league with a comeback in the boxing ring later this year with a bout lined up against Aussie Rules great Barry Hall.

Hall made his professional boxing debut last year when he took on NRL hardman Paul Gallen in a six-round bout in November.

The fight in Melbourne ended in a controversial draw, leading to reports of a potential rematch between the pair but promoter Danny Green told the Sunday Telegraph negotiations have since stalled and they will now move on and fight Sonny Bill.

Green’s confidence in the potential fight with the former All Black comes off discussions with Williams’ manager Khoder Nasser who the Sunday Telegraph says is on board for Sydney fight later this year.

The fight would take place after Williams’ current commitments to Toronto Wolfpack in the Super League competition wrap up in October.

[Source: TVNZ]