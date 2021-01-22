Some propose Tokyo Olympics should be held in 2032

International Olympic President Thomas Bach says they are learning new things everyday about the pandemic.

However, he says just like everyone including the athletes they are fighting COVID-19 with the will to win.

He says nobody can predict the health situation in the 206 participating countries.

Bach adds there’s many speculations about the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics which are hurting the athletes who are ready to overcome the challenges.

The IOC boss says even some propose that the Tokyo games should be moved to 2032 or even host it in another city even through that’s impossible on a short notice.

‘We are not losing out time and energy on speculations but we are fully concentrating on the opening ceremony on the 23rd of July this year, we are not speculating of whether the games is taking place, we are working on how the games is taking place’.

The Olympic Games will be held in Tokyo, Japan from the 23rd of July to the 8th of August this year.