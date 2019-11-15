Some players have to step up: Baber

The Fiji Airways Fijian 7s team will be doing a lot of soul searching after failing to make the finals of the Dubai and Cape Town 7s.

Head Coach Gareth Baber is expected to make some tough decisions before the Hamilton 7s in New Zealand next month

The side arrived home yesterday knowing their performance was definitely not up to standard.

Baber says more work needs to be done to ensure the side is ready for the next two tournaments in 2020.

” Some individuals have to grow up in circumstances we find ourselves and take responsibility for the actions on the field. Of course I know that we have got the talent to do what we need to do but we are killing ourselves. And that was evident in the two tournaments that we played in.”

Baber also says that tough questions will be asked to the players.

“Looking at the players in the extended squad. That hasn’t always been the intention is obviously to promote players who are training and working well and have proven that they can be at this level; and then give opportunities to do that.”

The national coach adds they will need to step up their preparations in order to defend their series title.

The side will have a short break before coming back together for another camp.