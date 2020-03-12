Some athletes have been preparing for Olympics for eight years

Fiji’s decision to support the International Olympics Committee on its stance regarding the 2020 Tokyo Games is athlete based.

With the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the world at the moment, Team Fiji Chef De Mission Patrick Bower says majority of the athletes have taken years to prepare.

“The decision was made in mind of athletes involved. Athletes who have spent several years in preparations. It was not just something down the road that is taking place and we need to go and compete in it. This for some has been over 8 years of preparations”

Meanwhile, Canada is the first country that has pulled out of the Olympic Games in Tokyo and Australia is expected to follow.

The Australian Olympic Committee has told its athletes to prepare for a Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

It comes after the International Olympic Committee announced it is considering postponing the Tokyo Olympics as the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

IOC made it clear that the cancellation of the event “is not on the agenda.”

The IOC has given a four-week deadline to make the decision.

A scaled-down game is also an option being considered.

The Games is still schedule to be held in July.