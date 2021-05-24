Home

Sports

Solomon Islands youth urged to be resilient

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 31, 2021 11:30 am
[Source: RFMF]

The two-day sports tournament organized by the Fijian contingent in the Solomon Islands got off to a good start at the Burns Creek sports ground in Honiara.

The Fijian contingent in partnership with the community and religious leaders in Burns Creek, Business houses in Honiara and the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force organized a football and volleyball tournament for the youths of the community.

Chief Guest, Paulini Tamaninuve who is a lecturer at the University of the South Pacific, Solomon Islands campus, challenged the youth to remain optimistic and chase their dreams.

Article continues after advertisement


[Source: RFMF]

They were reminded to make a difference in their homes, communities and the nation at large.


[Source: RFMF]

The USP Lecturer says the tournament will not only provide an outlet of recreation and reduction of social tension but it will be a means of inspiration for young people to be resilient.


[Source: RFMF]

Tamanivuve calls for a change in perception regarding youths and the need to recognize their potential in building a better and peaceful Solomon Islands.

The theme for the two-day tournament is ‘We can’t build the future for our youths but we can build our youths for the future.’


[Source: RFMF]

Personnel from both the Australian and New Zealand Defense Force are also attending the event as they continue to support the Solomon International Assisting Force on community engagement.


[Source: RFMF]

[Source: RFMF]

