Solomon Islands thrashed by Portugal

Solomon Islands has recorded its second loss after being thrashed by Portugal 7-0 in the FIFA Futsal World Cup this morning.

Portugal’s Fabio Cecilio took the first goal in the fourth minute which kick-started their goal scoring streak.

The game ended 3-0 in the first half and Portugal scored 4 more goals in the second half to secure the win.

In another match, Vietnam narrowly beat Panama 3-2.