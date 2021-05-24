Solomon Islands lose to Morocco in World Cup opener

The Solomon Islands men’s futsal team fell short 6-0 against Morocco in their first Futsal World Cup match this morning.

It was a slow start for the side in the first half as Morocco maintained a 3-0 lead.

The Kurukuru failed to redeem themselves in the second half as the opposition made three more goals top secure the thrashing win.

Solomon Islands will play their next game against Portugal on Friday.

In another match, Czech Republic defeated Panama 5-1.