Football

Socceroos end qualifier in bitter draw

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 12, 2021 5:20 am
[Source: Getty Images]

Socceroos dominated unbeaten group-leaders Saudi Arabia but both ended in a goalless draw in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Australia struggled to carve out many clear chances with Mathew Leckie going closest in the second-half.

Group leaders Saudi Arabia finished the game strongly with Maty Ryan forced into a number of key saves late on.

While not the win Graham Arnold was after, the point could prove crucial as the Socceroos ensure they don’t lose any more ground on their opponents.

