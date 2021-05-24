Home

Sports

Snoop Dogg impressed by Blacks Ferns haka

TVNZ
August 13, 2021 4:56 pm
[Source: Google]

The Black Ferns Sevens did New Zealand proud winning gold at the Tokyo 2020 Games, but it’s not just their medals that have been grabbing international attention.

Their stunning haka following their gold medal win against France has reached the attention of two of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

The NBC Sport’s show Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg featured a clip of the haka which the comedic pair reacted to.

Article continues after advertisement

Snoop Dogg was impressed by the team’s haka reminiscing on when a haka was performed for him when he last visited New Zealand.

Hart who also reacted to the video, saying the performance was “powerful”.

Sevens star Ruby Tui saw the video while in quarantine and posted her reaction on Twitter.

