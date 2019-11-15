Slade ruled out from Saracens clash due to ankle injury

Exeter Chiefs have suffered a blow after centre Henry Slade was ruled out of their Premiership clash with Saracens due to an ankle injury.

Slade will miss the sold-out game at Sandy Park after being forced off during the first half of Saturday’s win at Leicester after taking knocks to both of his ankles.

He left Welford Road on crutches following the Chiefs’ 33-21 victory and the 26-year-old has undergone scans to assess the severity of his injuries.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told the club’s official website: “Sladey’s going to be out for a little while.