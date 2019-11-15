Skipper still on the table

Fiji’s top local rugby competition, the Skipper Cup and Vodafone Vanua Challenge will go ahead once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

The tournament was scheduled to begin on March 28 with 12 rounds of competition.

Due to the current crises, the Fiji Rugby Union has had to make changes to its calendar.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says plans to resume the games is still on the table.

“We are planning that both for our competitions after COVID or when the restrictions are lifted all competitions will still go ahead but with revised dates. All kickoffs dates will depend on the restrictions in place.”

The 2020 Skipper Cup Competition will also feature Yasawa and Lautoka after they finished in the top 2 of the Vodafone Vanua Cup Competition last year.