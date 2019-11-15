Skills vital for Latui campaign says Vularika

Fly-half Serupepeli Vularika believes the basic skills of the players is critical in their Global Rapid Rugby campaign.

Vularika says the players will need to stick with the game plan set out for them.

We just need to prepare our basic skills, especially our catch and pass and we just need to stay on the moves that weve been trained and stay on the structure of the game

The Fiji Airways Fijian Latui side are currently in camp to prepare for their opening match against the China Lions next month.