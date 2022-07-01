Sindhika a step closer to fulfilling dream

[Photo: Fiji Football Association Facebook]

Labasa utility Shayal Sindhika started her professional football career 13 years ago, and will finally get her big break.

Sindhika hasn’t been able to fulfil her goal of representing Fiji either regionally or internationally and being part of the national team for the OFC Nations Women’s Cup is a step closer to that.

The 29-year-old says it has been a journey full of struggle.

“Had to complete all my work stuff then, I had to come here. A big help was given to me by the other teachers who are at the moment looking after my class”

With age catching up, the Tabia Primary school teacher says she had a shift in mentality.

“Maybe this might be my last chance to represent my country so I just started working hard, training, sacrificing a lot of stuff to focus on this.”

Training continues at the Fiji Football Academy in Ba with the team getting some much need help for the Ba men’s team.

Fiji faces the Solomon Islands in its first match on the 14th at 7pm.

Meanwhile, round 11 of the DPL is on this Sunday with a triple-header at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori starting at 11.30am between Tailevu Naitasiri and Nasinu, at 1.30pm Suva battles Ba and Rewa takes on Labasa at 3.30pm.

At 3pm, Nadroga hosts Nadi at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and Lautoka faces Navua at the Uprising Sports Centre.