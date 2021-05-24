Home

Simone Biles withdraws during final to 'protect mind, body'

TVNZ
July 28, 2021 5:03 pm
Simone Biles withdrew from the team finals. [Source: TVNZ]

Simone Biles arrived in Tokyo as the star of the US Olympic movement and perhaps the Games themselves.

She convinced herself she was prepared for the pressure. That she was ready to carry the burden of outsized expectations.

Only, as the women’s gymnastics team final approached on Tuesday night (local time), something felt off. And the athlete widely considered the Greatest of All Time in her sport knew it.

Article continues after advertisement

So rather than push through the doubts that crept into her head as she’s done so many times in the past, Biles decided enough was enough. She was done. For now.

The American star withdrew from the competition following one rotation, opening the door for the team of Russian athletes to win gold for the first time in nearly three decades.

Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee and Grace McCallum guided the US to silver while Biles cheered from the sideline in a white sweatsuit, at peace with a decision that revealed a shift not only in Biles but perhaps the sport she’s redefined.

