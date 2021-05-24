Home

Silktails team up with Fiji Kava

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 9, 2021 5:19 am

The Kaiviti Silktails success story has attracted a Fijian owned brand to come on board and support the team.

Health and wellness company Fiji Kava Limited has secured the front of jersey and naming rights sponsorship for the Silktails ahead of the 2022 Ron Massey Cup season.

In just their third year in the NSWRL competition, the team will now be known as the Fiji Kava Kaiviti Silktails.



Silktails Chair Petero Civoniceva says the three-year deal bringing the two Fijian entities together is a perfect fit.

Civoniceva says the fact the company believes in what they’re doing and are helping them to continue to develop young players both on and off the football field, is something that resonated well with both of them.

The company has its Australian base in Brisbane and is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange. It is the first foreign company with approval from the Fijian Government to operate in the kava industry.

Fiji Kava Chief Executive Anthony Noble says the growing popularity of the Silktails brand attracted his company.

He says the Silktails have been a real success story coming out of Fiji, punching above their weight so they wanted to give something back to them and it’s been an easy decision for them.

