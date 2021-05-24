Silktails struggle to find Vasuturaga replacement

The return of Ratu Inoke Vasuturaga to Fiji has left the Fiji Kava Kaiviti Silktails digging deep to find a suitable replacement.

Vasuturaga was one of the key players having won the Kaiviti Silktails 2021 ‘Tabu Soro’ medal had to come home due to personal reasons.

Luckily for the Kaiviti Silktails, Head Coach Wes Naiqama says they have a pool of young talents who are part of the Elite Development Program.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ve got faith in our young boys coming through, we still got our ADP programme running at home in Fiji. So we are in talks now in finding a replacement for Knox. In which we should have somebody over here when we start the competition next.”

The message is clear from Naiqama, players will need to prove themselves.

“I have relayed the message to the playing squad that apart from two or three positions with all the boys, all the spots are open for selection. I have a rough idea especially now with the omission of Knox.”

The Kaiviti Silktails will face RMC Black Town Workers Sea Eagles in New South Wales at 4pm next Sunday.