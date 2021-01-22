Silktails ready for first international outing

The Kaiviti Silktails are now in fit form for the rest of the Ron Massey Cup season which was suspended prematurely last year due to the pandemic.

The side will be leaving our shores soon to set camp in Sydney.

The team yesterday presented their itatau to the President of Fiji as they prepare to leave for the land downunder..

Fiji National Rugby League chief executive Don Natabe says the postponement of the competition last year was a blessing in disguise.

“There are a load of uncertainty in terms of the COVID19 pandemic and with a lot of other landscapes, we call it a blessing that the team is now able to travel abroad and confirm their participation in the 2021 Ron Massey Cup”

Natabe says despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic, the team is finally ready.

“We now get that level of exposure although its only months away from the rugby league world cup but nonetheless I know that during the short period the players will have to make up for time lost”

The team will camp in Sydney for six months.