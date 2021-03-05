Silktails mourn loss of Kanamusu

The Kaiviti Silktails are expressing their deepest sympathies to the family and friends of one of their extended squad members Semi Kanamusu who has passed on.

In a statement, the Kaiviti Silktails club says Kanamusu passed away earlier this week.

He was a member of the Silktails Elite Development Pathway Squad since its inception early 2020.

According to the statement Kanamusu who featured for the Coastline Roos and BTS Roosters had made a great impression on all those that met him and made close friends in and around the club, players and management alike.

His passing has come as a major shock to the Silktails and they offer their condolences to his family, especially his wife of three months and their one year old daughter.

Arrangements are in place for Kaiviti Silktails players in Fiji and Australia to receive counselling at this difficult time.