Rugby League

Silktails coaches enhance skills

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 3, 2021 5:50 am

Local Kaiviti Silktails coaches have met to strategize for next season in their aim to develop academy players.

The coaches met in a two-day workshop to help young aspiring players groom themselves to be future Silktails.

The workshop was facilitated by Head of Pathways Peni Tubakibau joined virtually by Chairman Petero Civoniceva, Executive Director Stephen Driscoll, Head Coach Wes

Article continues after advertisement

Naiqama and Sydney Roosters North Sydney Bears Head of Strength & Conditioning Fergus Mitra.

The two day workshop served as an eye opener for our local coaches who have taken away valuable learnings and information to further enhance their coaching tool box.

Academy players will have their inductions later this week.

 

