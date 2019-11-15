Sikivou wins online blitz chess

Candidate Master Taione Sikivou won the first-ever local Online Blitz Chess Championship tournament hosted.

The event featured other prominent chess players from around Fiji like Avinesh Nadan of Nadi, Prashant Sarup, Tanvi Prasad, Menash Fareed, Rudr Prasad and Mukesh Arvindh Paranthaman.

Fiji Chess Federation President Hilda Kunau says Sikivou’s win was unexpected.

Article continues after advertisement

Kunau adds chess has actually grown online and is an opportunity to reach out to chess players outside Suva and Nadi.

Fiji Chess hopes to open up online local tournaments to members of the public in the near future as the event last Sunday was a trial to see what was possible.

The next session is scheduled for this Sunday.