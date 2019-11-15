Sikivou wins National Blitz chess competition

Provisional Candidate Master Taione Sikivou won the National Blitz Chess competition at the Damodar City Centre in Suva.

Sikivou won the event with a score of 11/12.

Goru Arvind was the next closest rival in second place while top seed Manoj Kumar was third.

The event was played in a 5-minute plus 3-second increment format, meaning that players had very little time to calculate positions and games were even won via flag-fall in time control.

14-year-old Rudr Prasad continued his fine form from 2019 by winning the Secondary School’s Division while Phillip Sukhu topped the Primary School category.

[Source: Fiji Chess]