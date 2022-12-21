Sikivou records unbeaten run with win

[Source: Fiji Chess Federation/Facebook]

Candidate Master Taione Sikivou has ended the Vodafone Fiji National Chess championship with an unbeaten run of five wins and two draws.

Sikivou has clinched the national championship title after two draws with siblings Tanvi and Rudr Prasad with six points.

This was the same score as Manoj Kumar who finished second after losing to the overall winner.

The competition ended this afternoon, and Sikivou says it was a difficult one.

Sikivou adds the future will see some really great chess players.

“I suffered some draws to Tanvi and Rudr Prasad so they’re younger members of our federation and there was good performances all around by the younger participants of the tournament so we’re glad to see that at the federation and we are to build upon this federation and offer them new and exciting opportunities for the future”

20-year-old Yash Maharaj of The University of the South Pacific, CM Goru Arvind and 17-year-old Rudr Prasad of Jai Narayan College finished 3rd, 4th and 5th respectively with 5/7.

The prize-giving ceremony was graced by Vodafone Fiji Head of Recharge and Distribution, Nilesh Kumar after four days of intense chess.

The event was administered by FIDE National Arbiter William Bennion.