Sikivou hopes to maintain winning streak

National Chess champion Taione Sikivou hopes to continue his winning streak in the upcoming Blitz Championship.

The 30-year-old is dubbed one of the favorites to win the competition, but the Rewa native is not letting this get to his head.

The Provisional Candidate Master says winning the title will be quite a battle.

“There’s going to be a lot of strong competitors like Candidate Master Manoj Kumar, Goru Arvind, Avinesh Nandan so the field is quite strong.”

Fiji Chess Federation Goru Arvind says there have been some upsets in the past years due to the game format and similar outcomes are expected this season.

“So you could be thinking in 10 seconds time and there’ll be 50 things to think about so sometimes you’ll have blind moves, you’ll have to make really wild guesses which might win the game or lose the game in a matter of seconds.”

The Blitz National Championship will take place at the Fiji Olympic House on Sunday where more than 50 participants are expected to battle in the fastest chess event.