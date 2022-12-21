Sikivou back in preparation mode

Celebrations is cut short for national champion, Taione Sikivou who has another challenge ahead.

Sikivou will be representing Fiji at the Oceania Zonal Championship in January.

This will give him an opportunity to play against some of the region’s best like Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

Sikivou says it’s good to have a face-to-face tournament apart from the online competitions they have been having for the past two years due to COVID.

He adds, he’ll get back to work soon.

“So it’s quiet a big tournament and we’re looking forward to the opportunity, we haven’t travelled outside for competitions in quiet a while so would be a good opportunity to test my skill against other national champions.”

The Oceania Zonal Championship will be held on the 23rd of January in Melbourne, Australia.