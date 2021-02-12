Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Sports

Sikivou a favourite for upcoming Blitz Championship

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 17, 2021 12:16 pm
[Source: Fiji Chess Federation]

Fiji National Chess defending champion Taione Sikivou is tipped to be the favorite for the upcoming National Blitz Chess Championship.

The Candidate Master will battle chess prodigy Manoj Kumar, Rudr Prasad, Noel Adricula and women’s Candidate Master Gloria Sukhu.

The first blitz event of the year will also see some promising battles on the board amongst youths including Tanvi Prasad, Philip and Makayla Sukhu as well as Arnav Pratap.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Chess General Secretary, Goru Arvind, says the event is definite to bring out the best in the players as it is expected to uncover surprising upsets, blind moves and wild combinations.

Arvind says this has been seen over the years and the same is anticipated for this season.

They have also been bolstered by the support of Brijlal Fiji in hosting the championship on Sunday at the Fiji Olympic House in Suva.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.