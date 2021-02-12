Sikivou a favourite for upcoming Blitz Championship

Fiji National Chess defending champion Taione Sikivou is tipped to be the favorite for the upcoming National Blitz Chess Championship.

The Candidate Master will battle chess prodigy Manoj Kumar, Rudr Prasad, Noel Adricula and women’s Candidate Master Gloria Sukhu.

The first blitz event of the year will also see some promising battles on the board amongst youths including Tanvi Prasad, Philip and Makayla Sukhu as well as Arnav Pratap.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Chess General Secretary, Goru Arvind, says the event is definite to bring out the best in the players as it is expected to uncover surprising upsets, blind moves and wild combinations.

Arvind says this has been seen over the years and the same is anticipated for this season.

They have also been bolstered by the support of Brijlal Fiji in hosting the championship on Sunday at the Fiji Olympic House in Suva.