Show and Shine nationals back in town

The Fiji Motorsports Association is bringing back its Pacific Energy Show and Shine nationals after a lapse of two years.

The nationals will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva next Saturday.

It will feature 39 categories, ranging from best presentation to best body kits, and the Association is expecting more than 120 participants to take part.

Fiji Motorsports Association president Raizal Haniff says this will be the first official event for the year and the show has over the years developed into one of the top car shows in the country.

“We are looking at 120 to 130 cars to take part. There is a lot of interest from the boys out there, so we are looking at big numbers. We are trying to make this a more of a family-oriented show so that we get the younger generations to feel what the care scene is all about in Fiji.”

Pacific Energy Limited the main sponsor has given $6000 for this event.

Meanwhile, the eight co-sponsors of the show, have all given $2500 each.

There will be three new categories introduced this year, best wrap, best off-roader, and best performance.

The show will begin at 12pm and end at 8.30 pm.