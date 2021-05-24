Shooting competition open to public to attract interests

The Shooting Association of Fiji is coming in guns blazing with a Rifle competition to kick-start their season.

24 recreational shooters are expected to gather at the Vatruwaqa shooting range.

Association president Jiten Mohan says this will also be the first time the competition will be open to the public for viewing.

Mohan says they are in search of talent and to gather interests as many are not aware of the sport.

“We’re hoping that public would take interest in this event, this is a very unique sport and it’s not held everywhere and anywhere, very controlled because of the safety aspect so therefore we would like to appeal to the public to hop in.”

The competition will begin at 10am at the Vatuwaqa Shooting Range.