Sports

Shooting and golf submit safe return protocols

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 15, 2021 6:01 am

Shooting Association of Fiji is one of the two federations that has submitted its return to play protocols to the Fiji Sports Commission.

The other sport is golf and this has been confirmed by Commission Chair Peter Mazey.

Given that it’s a non-contact sport, shooting is expected to be one of the few allowed to resume in the coming weeks.

However, once they’re given the green light, the Shooting Association plans to start with non-competitive recreational activities.

SAF Secretary Henry Stephen says shooting may be a minor sport but it’s an expansive one dealing with firearms, and now with strict protocols, they will have to adapt to the new normal.

Insert:150921ac Stephen

 

“Our ability to have competitors will be restricted with the mere fact that you will need to have your own firearm, the sharing of firearms under these Covid protocols is very restrictive or prohibitive”.

Stephen says once one member uses a firearm it will be dedicated to that member for the day.

He adds unless they can facilitate another member’s usage by thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing the same firearm, however, that will be time consuming.

The return to sports will be in three levels according to the framework that was launched by government last week.

