Sherrock becomes first woman to beat a man at PDC world darts

The Guardian
December 18, 2019 2:01 pm
Fallon Sherrock salutes the crowd after winning her match against Ted Evetts [Source: The Guardian]

Fallon Sherrock became the first female darts player to beat a man at the PDC World Championship this morning.

Sherrock, a former runner-up at the women’s world championship, recovered from losing the opening set to beat Ted Evetts 3-2 in front of a raucous crowd at Alexandra Palace in London.

The Englishwoman made six 180s — a perfect score over three darts — and had a match average of 91.12 in their first-round match. She clinched the victory with a second attempt at double 18.

Women’s world champion Mikuru Suzuki took James Richardson to a sudden-death leg in the fifth set before losing on Monday.

Three other women – Gayl King, Anastasia Dobromyslova and Lisa Ashton – have previously played matches at a PDC World Championship, darts’ flagship event.

