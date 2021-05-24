Sharks create history

Cronulla Sharks defeated Warriors 29-10 and broke a 14-year record at PointsBet Stadium last night.

The Sharks became the first team since 2008 to win after having a player sent off in the first half.

The Sharks were down to 12 men for more than an hour after Kennedy was given his marching orders for a clothesline-type tackle on Warriors fullback Reece Walsh in the 16th minute.

The Warriors scored twice in the first five minutes but it was all the Sharks after that as the Kiwis didn’t score in the second spell despite their one man advantage.

In another NRL match, Storm defeated Dragons 42-6.

[Source: NRL]