Sports

Australian cricket icon's body arrives home

ABC NEWS
March 11, 2022 9:57 am

The body of cricket icon Shane Warne has arrived home six days after his death in Thailand at age 52.

The legendary spin bowler was holidaying on the island of Koh Samui with friends when he was found unresponsive last Friday, and later confirmed dead.

Police in Thailand have since said Warne’s death appeared to have been caused by a heart attack.

Department of Foreign Affairs officials arrived in Thailand this week to assist in preparing Warne’s body for return to Australia.

His casket was pictured this morning draped in an Australian flag being loaded into a van from a Bangkok morgue.

Warne’s body was then flown via private jet from Bangkok to Melbourne, landing at about 8:30pm on Thursday night.
The memorial service will be held on March 30 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where Warne enjoyed some of his most famous moments.

Warne took his historic 700th test wicket at the MCG, and celebrated a famous hat trick during an Ashes Test there in 1994.

Members of the public will be able to attend the service, which will be free of charge to attend.

The government announced this week that the Great Southern Stand would be renamed the S. K. Warne Stand in the leg spinner’s honour.

Warne’s family, including his three children and ex-wife, have publicly paid tribute to him and expressed their shock at his death.

His son Jackson described his dad as “the best father and mate anyone could’ve asked for”.

A private family service will be held separately next week.

