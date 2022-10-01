SGS holds on for finals berth

Suva Grammar School is into the U18 final of the Vodafone Super Deans after edging Natabua High School 30-26 at Prince Charles Park.

In an exciting semi-final in front of a packed crowd, the first half saw six tries being scored, three to each school.

Natabua High School had the perfect start, with wing Netani Volitiviti scoring a runway try after scooping the ball from a mistake by Suva Grammar.

Article continues after advertisement

Grammar hit right back with a try to flanker Mataiasi Tuisireli to set the game alight and take the lead 10-7.

A few minutes later the Lautoka based school took the lead again with two tries to Rusiate Bainivalu and Rupeni Caucau.

But Suva Grammar School closed the gap just on the stroke of halftime through loose head prop Caleb Levaci to trail 19-15.

In the second half, Suva Grammar School was on a roll, scoring three tries to Victor Sigavou, and Tuisireli getting two to get a hattrick.

Natabua High School continued to fight back and were able to cut Grammar’s lead to four points after a converted try to lock forward Vasikali Naevo.

With a few minutes left, it was game on with Grammar leading 30-26.

Natabua High School applied the pressure trying to get a last minute try however Grammar’s defence held on.

Their forwards had an opportunity to steal the game however the referee ruled it a double movement with Grammar winning the semi-final.