Youngster chases dream

For 20-year-old Sireli Maqala, participating in the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament is a step closer to achieving his dreams.

The Burewai, Nakorotubu, Ra native has been playing rugby since his primary school days and hopes to one day don the national jersey.

“I want to wear the white jersey and join the national 7s team. That was my goal since I was small, growing up watching most players in the 7s team and so that was my goal don the white jersey.”

Sireli Maqala

Maqala is also the captain of the Dominion Brothers rugby club and the team will be making their first ever outing in the tournament.

The former Ratu Kadavulevu student says the players’ are excited to get a taste of elite level competition and go head to head against the top men’s 7s team in the country.

The Dominion Brothers is in Pool three with Newborn Waibasaga, Dritabua Cavaliers and Waimaro Young Boys.