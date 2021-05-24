Home

Young Raiwasa Taveuni ready for challenge ahead

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 6, 2021 12:32 pm

The Raiwasa Taveuni side will be fielding a whole new team at this weekend’s Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s tournament.

The majority of their key players were part of the Fiji National Men’s 7s in Dubai, with the likes of Iowane Teba, Iowane Raturaciri, Jeremaia Matana, and Daniele Yaya.

It is unclear whether these players will make it this weekend, but Team Manager Seba Vulakoro says they’ll make do with the players they have.

“We have to regroup again as we all know the majority of the players are playing in Dubai, which we don’t know they’ll make, due to COVID restrictions because we have to quarantine again. So this is a new set of players, so we can develop rugby more in the island and bring in younger talented players.”

Raiwasa Taveuni is in pool B with Saint Patrick Vunikura, Davetalevu Blues, and Waimanu.

The tournament is set to start on Wednesday with delayed coverage on FBC Sports.

