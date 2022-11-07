Young players growing in the game says Katonibau

[Photo Supplied]

Former Fiji 7s captain Isake Katonibau believes the young players in the national squad will soon be a force to reckon with.

Katonibau says Fiji continues to produce promising local talent which is a great advantage in maintaining the nation’s dominance in the world 7s series.

He says the more exposure they get, the better they will become.

Article continues after advertisement

“Most of the tournaments in the HBSC Series they’ve been playing in the final and they’re a young side. It’s good experience for them, they’ll learn from it, go back, regroup and come back stronger.”

Fiji will continue its 7s series campaign from the 2nd and 3rd of December.

The next leg will be held in Dubai where Fiji is pooled with Argentina, New Zealand and Uruguay.