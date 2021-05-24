Home

Young Fijian named in USA 7s team

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
September 15, 2021 6:01 am
Jerome Nale [Photo: Supplied]

Fiji-born Jerome Nale has been named in the USA Men’s 7s team for the Vancouver and Edmonton 7s this weekend.

The former Marist Brothers High School sprinter was identified from the local Club 7s and Rugby Town 7s competitions earlier this year.

USA will begin their Vancouver campaign against Canada, Chile and Germany.

Article continues after advertisement

Both the 7s tournaments feature 12 teams split into three pools in a format similar to the Tokyo Olympics.

You can watch the HSBC Vancouver 7s this Sunday and Monday live on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.

