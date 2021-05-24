Home

Yaya's decision to stick with rugby pays off

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
November 24, 2021 6:39 am
Daniele Yaya at his hotel room in Dubai.

Daniele Yaya was told to quit rugby and pursue another career by his parents but he made the bold decision of going against his parents’ wishes and continued playing rugby.

Growing up in Nukubalavu, Savusavu where Flying Fijian rep Frank Lomani hails from, Yaya developed a love for rugby at a young age and his perseverance and determination kept him going.

Mother Anaseini Yaya could not contain her tears as she recounted the number of times they had discouraged their son from playing rugby after he injured himself during a game in primary school.

He boldly told his parents he is determined to play rugby and he continued playing.

“He was firm. He told us that nothing was going to stop him from playing and he was always encouraged by Frank Lomani to continue playing. Reqe would tell him that if he didn’t get chosen this year, to try next year and if not next year then the following year. And that is what Daniele did.”

Yaya says as parents, they were left with no option but to support their son in playing rugby, making sure they showed up to his club games whenever they could.

“We aren’t well off and our son knows it. One thing we always do though is to pray for him and encourage him, God first every time. If it is God’s plan then it will happen in His time.”

[Source:Fiji Rugby]

The proud parents are still trying to come to terms with their son’s selection to the national side.

Yaya is part of the Fiji 7s team to play in Dubai this weekend.

To be named in the team alongside cousin Iowane Raturaciri and uncle Iowane Teba is icing on the cake for the family.

Fiji is pooled with Australia, Canada, and France.

They’ll face France at 7:22pm on Friday, before its next match against Canada at 10:52pm and then Australia at 3:33am on Saturday.

You can watch all the action live on FBC TV.

