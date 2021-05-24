Yaya saves the day for Raiwasa Taveuni

Raiwasa Taveuni’s Daniele Yaya scored a crucial last-minute try to help give his side a 14-10 win over Tabadamu in the first semi-final of the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series today.

Tabadamu were first onboard but Raiwasa Taveuni replied minutes later with Iowane Raturaciri’s try and conversion to put them back in the lead.

Trailing 5-7, Tabadamu’s George Bose added one try for his side to put them back in the lead.

Article continues after advertisement

This was short-lived with Yaya scoring the winner just before the final whistle.



[Source: Fiji Rugby]