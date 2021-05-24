Home

Ministry concerned with vaccine wastage|Staff implicated in vaccination fraud face sacking|Ministry records 32 new COVID-19 infections|Vaccine hesitancy delays curfew changes|Vaccination campaign for children starts today|Curfew hours remain, vaccination threshold not met|Pfizer vaccination to be rolled out from tomorrow|Masks compulsory at public conferences|Curfew in place to make contact tracing much easier|Curfew hours to change at 90 percent vaccination coverage|MoH clarifies protocols for travelers|51 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|PS clarifies booster shot administration|Ministry targets communities with low vaccination|COVID-19 safe measures are vital says Dr Fong|Student was not COVID positive|Unvaccinated people cannot rely on herd immunity: Dr Fong|Decrease in test positivity rate a good sign: Dr Fong|No urgent measures required: Dr Fong|45 new infections recorded|Full vaccine coverage at 88.2 percent|FBC achieves full vaccination target|Pfizer vaccine to rollout from 15th|Australia completes vaccine delivery to Fiji|COVID-Safe protocols in place for schools|
Yaya defies odds

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 17, 2021 12:38 pm
Daniele Yaya [Source: Fiji Rugby]

Injuries often prompt sportsmen and women to give up on their dreams.

However, this wasn’t the case for Raiwasa Taveuni player, Daniele Yaya who pushed through a knee injury and pressure from close family to give up rugby.

The Nukubalavu lad from Savusavu says while on rehab, those closest to him were convinced that his career was over.

But he firmly believed that one day he will get to don the white jumper.

“I was in the village one day we were drinking beer, one of my uncle including my dad they told me that my rugby career was over because I injured my knee. That was a motivation for me.”

His perseverance has paid off as he is now part of the national 7s squad and part of the 15 that has been selected for the Dubai 7s tournament.

Yaya says he will keep knocking on the Fiji 7s door until he gets his chance to represent the nation in the World Sevens Series.

The back-to-back Dubai 7s tournament is scheduled for next weekend and the 3rd and 4th of next month.

