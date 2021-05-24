Sevens
Yasawa through to the Super 7s Series women’s semi-final
February 3, 2022 3:26 pm
Action from the Yasawa vs Marist quarter-final match
Yasawa has made it to the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series women’s semi-final after thrashing Marist 36-0 in the first cup quarter-finals in Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka.
Although losing to Fire Wardens 19-14 in its first match today, the side redeemed itself and caught up to a 12-7 win against Police.
In another quarter-final match, Lautoka lost to Police 0-34 while Savusavu went down to Striders 5-17.
The fourth quarter-final match is currently under-way.
