Yasawa through to the Super 7s Series women’s semi-final

Yasawa has made it to the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series women’s semi-final after thrashing Marist 36-0 in the first cup quarter-finals in Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka.

Although losing to Fire Wardens 19-14 in its first match today, the side redeemed itself and caught up to a 12-7 win against Police.

In another quarter-final match, Lautoka lost to Police 0-34 while Savusavu went down to Striders 5-17.

The fourth quarter-final match is currently under-way.