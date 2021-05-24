World Sevens Series schedule confirmed

Home

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 13, 2021 5:56 am

The Fiji national men’s and women’s teams will be part of the Dubai 7s that will run from November 26th to the 27th.

This is after World Rugby has confirmed the schedule for the much-anticipated HSBC Sevens Series 2022.

The national teams will be part of the core teams that will join the Series after Dubai which includes Argentina, Australia, Canada, England, Fiji, France, Ireland, Japan, Kenya, New Zealand, Samoa, Scotland, South Africa, Spain, USA, and Wales.

The new 2022 Series will feature 10 men’s and seven women’s rounds over six months.

Spain will host a Series for the first time with combined men’s and women’s events from January 21st to the 23rd and January 28th to the 30th respectively.

Dubai will have a back-to-back series, with its second event held from the 3rd to the 4th of December.

This is to replace traditional Series hosts Sydney, Australia, and Hamilton, New Zealand, who were unable to host in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic in their region.

The men’s Series continues with North American rounds in Vancouver on February 26th to 27th and Los Angeles on March 5-6.

It will return to Hong Kong in April from the 1st to the 3rd, followed by a men’s event in Singapore on 9-10 April.

The men’s Series concludes with the final event in London on 28-29 May.

There are also changes with the competing teams.

Japan join the men’s Series as a core team following their promotion as HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series champions in 2020.

