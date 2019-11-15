World Rugby to introduce 7s Challenger Series for non-core teams

There’s good news for World Rugby 7s Series non-core teams.

This is after World Rugby has confirmed they will introduce a Challenger Series next year to boost rugby sevens’ development across the globe.

The men’s series will feature 13 core teams from who will compete over two rounds alongside three invitational teams.

The top eight core teams after the two rounds will then compete in the final playoff tournament for a spot in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, replacing the bottom-placed core team in the World Series in the following season.

This promotion and relegation system will provide a clear and consistent development pathway for teams ready to shine at the highest level of rugby sevens.

The two legs of the inaugural World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series will be played in Chile on the 15th-16th February and Uruguay a week later and the final play-off tournament will be hosted alongside the Hong Kong Sevens event in April 2020.

Thirteen nations have earned their place in the Challenger Series by finishing as the top-ranked nations who are not already competing in the

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series at their respective regional sevens competitions in 2019.

Oceania will be represented by Papua New Guinea and Tonga.

Other teams who will compete in the 2020 World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series are Brazil, Chile, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Portugal, Uganda, Uruguay and Zimbabwe.

They will be joined by three invitational teams, Colombia, Mexico and Paraguay.

Meanwhile, a separate announcement for the women’s Challenger Series will be made in due course.

[Source: World Rugby]