World Rugby insist controversial changes to 7s format will not be revoked

World Rugby insists controversial changes to the Sevens Series format will not be revoked.

The changes will see quarter-final stages erased from the Hamilton and Sydney sevens schedule and this will be done despite anger from coaches and players.

Men’s teams oppose the new format as it may tarnish their hopes of qualifying for the Olympic Games.

World Rugby believes the new format will deliver a less confusing final day for fans and create more opportunities and balance for women’s rugby.

Sevens experts argue the quarter-final matches are central to the excitement generated from the Series.

This means the decision to erase the quarter-final stages will be counter-productive and reduces television exposure.

The decision to end quarter-finals for Hamilton and Sydney comes as the game’s governing body launches the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series.

[Source: Rugby Pass]