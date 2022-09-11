World Cup is at the heart of Fiji: Gollings

Action from the Fiji vs Samoa clash [Source: Rugby World Cup 7s/Twitter]

Fiji 7s head coach, Ben Gollings very well knows what winning the World Cup means to the team and the nation.

After missing out on the Commonwealth Games gold medal, Gollings says there is only one major prize left and that is the Melrose Cup.

He says the pressure is on but they’ll do what they have to do.

“It’s a big one within the heart of the nation. They’ve been fortunate to win it twice but it’s been a while since they did and they’ll be really happy for us to bring it home. So, that’s our goal, our target this weekend.”

Gollings adds they will build on their quarter-final performance which means committing tackles and maintaining possession.

Fiji meets Australia in the semi-final at 11.33 tonight.