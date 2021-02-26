The 2021 World 7s Series is back and it will start in May.

World Rugby has announced the schedule includes five women’s and four men’s rounds, with the addition of a further two potential men’s events under discussion.

The Series kicks off with back-to-back women’s rounds in Paris on 15-16 and 22-23 May.

There will be a break to the Series for the countdown to the Olympic Games and recommence with a men’s event in Singapore on 29-30 October.

It will be followed by joint men’s and women’s rounds in Hong Kong on 5-7 November, Dubai on 3-4 December, before an exciting climax in Cape Town on 10-12 December.

Hong Kong, Dubai and Cape Town tournaments will host joint men’s and women’s events. Discussions are continuing towards addition of men’s events in London and Vancouver.

Given the circumstances brought about by the COVID-19 global pandemic, together with the spectacle of the Olympic Games in July, World Rugby has worked closely together with partners, host organizations and participating unions to agree a compact and highly impactful Series in 2021.

World Rugby providing US$4 million funding for rugby sevens programmes and high-performance preparation events ahead of the Olympic Games in Tokyo