Women's top four confirmed

The cup semifinalists for the women in the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series have been confirmed.
Seahawks, Police Women, Yasawa, and Army are the top four teams after the quarterfinals.
Seahawks will meet Yasawa in the first semi-finals and Police Women will face Army.
The men’s cup quarter-finals are currently underway at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.
