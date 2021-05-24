Women's quarter-finals confirmed

The Fun Flavor Super 7s Series cup quarter-finals for the women’s category have been confirmed for tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Seahawks will take on ACS Old Girls, Police meet Army, Rosi ni Yasawa clash with Lautoka, and the Black Ferns meet Fire Warden.

The first quarter-final will kick off at 9am.

Tomorrow the first game for the men’s division will start at 12.30pm and will see Ratu Filise take on Eastern Saints.