Women’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series postponed

World Rugby has postponed the Women’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series in South Africa on March 28th to 29th in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

World Rugby says the health and safety of participating teams, tournament event staff and spectators are their highest priority.

Meanwhile, Fiji Rugby Union chief executive John O’Connor says they have still yet to receive any statement from World Rugby in regards to the London and Paris 7s and preparation for two series is commencing.

“Coach has allowed some of the players to play for the Marist 7s, after that it is full preparation for London and Paris. At the moment we haven’t had any feedback from World Rugby on the two sevens whether they will be going ahead or they will cancel but hopefully we will continue to prepare.”

The London 7s will be held on May 23rd to 24th while Paris 7s is scheduled for May 30th to 31st.